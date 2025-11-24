Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez avoids license suspension after DWI arrest, records show

SAN ANTONIO – District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez avoided a license suspension after her July DWI arrest, court records show.

The motion to dismiss her Administrative License Revocation case was granted on Nov. 20, according to records.

Meza Gonzalez, who was elected to her seat in the June 7 runoff, was pulled over around 11 p.m. July 24 on Interstate 10 after leaving a downtown club, according to her arrest warrant. An officer initiated a traffic stop on her vehicle after she was seen driving at a slower speed than others and failed to remain in a single lane along I-10 near Hildebrand Avenue.

The officer asked Meza Gonzalez if she had been drinking, and she denied it, according to the warrant. Meza Gonzalez said she was coming from the Centre Club downtown.

During a sobriety test, the warrant said Meza Gonzalez had “watery, glossy eyes” and had a “moderate odor of intoxicants.” San Antonio Police Department-issued documents said she also slurred words.

After Meza Gonzalez was placed into custody, the warrant said the officer requested a sample of her breath or blood, and she refused.

Court records indicate Meza Gonzalez was booked on July 25 into the Bexar County jail on a DWI charge. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

Her case was refiled in September as driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of at least .15, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Police got a warrant for a blood draw, but the results have not been publicly released. The Texas Attorney General’s Office agreed the Texas Department of Public Safety did not have to release them in response to a KSAT records request.

Meza Gonzalez was censured by her fellow city councilmembers in September.

Other records obtained by KSAT show that Meza Gonzalez was charged with misdemeanor DWI-open container in June 2010. The charge does not appear in a criminal background check of the councilwoman, meaning it is likely she had the charge expunged.

