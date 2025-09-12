DA Joe Gonzales recuses himself from Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez’s DWI case

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales has recused himself from District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez’s DWI case.

In documents obtained by KSAT, Gonzales asked to step away from the case because Meza Gonzalez’s father, Daniel Meza, is a “longtime acquaintance” and was an active member of his Citizen’s Advisory Committee during the district attorney’s first term.

The motion for recusal also describes Meza as a “political supporter” of the district attorney.

“Because of this relationship, District Attorney Joe D. Gonzales believes that it creates a potential conflict of interest and an appearance of impropriety that warrants his recusal as District Attorney in this matter,” the motion says.

San Antonio police pulled over Meza Gonzalez just after 11 p.m. on July 24 along Interstate 10 westbound near Hildebrand Avenue. After a series of sobriety tests, she was later arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Meza Gonzalez bonded out of the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on July 25.

Two weeks after her arrest, on Aug. 8, SAPD released body camera video of Meza Gonzalez’s arrest.

In the video, the first-term council member was seen driving slowly and had drifted from one lane to another. The footage also showed Meza Gonzalez telling a responding officer at least eight times that she did not have anything to drink that night.

On Wednesday, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office refiled Meza Gonzalez’s DWI charge, indicating that her blood alcohol content (BAC) was at least .15 or more, which is nearly double the legal limit.

The following day, City Council passed a motion to censure her.

According to Bexar County court records, Meza Gonzalez is expected to be in court regarding her DWI case on Oct. 2.

She won the June 7 runoff for the District 8 seat against Paula McGee with 57% of the vote.

