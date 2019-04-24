GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas

SAN ANTONIO - In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

Today's medal supports children experiencing the loss of a loved one.

Wednesday April 24: Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas

The Children's Bereavement Center of South Texas opened it's doors in 1997. The center offers grief support to children ages 3 to 24.

Their Fiesta medal was designed by a former client, Melissa Wootan, and her sister, Stephanie Sheffield. It is in memory of Wootan's daughter Kyley, who died 10 years ago in a car accident. Kyley was buried on what would have been her 17th birthday.

You can read more about Wootan and her family's experience with the center after Kyley's passing here.

Wootan designed the medal with butterflies to symbolize her family's journey through grief and remind them that it's OK to move forward and live a joyful life. The colors are a testament to Kyley's colorful spirit.

The medal is available for $10 at the Fiesta Store.

If you or someone you know are in need of grievance counseling or other bereavement services, visit the CBCST website.

By the numbers:

Serving San Antonio and South Texas for 22 years

More than 2,400 children and caregivers served in 2018

Ages 3 to 24 served at the Center

