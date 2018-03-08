Headliners, bands revealed for Final Four music festival in SA

SAN ANTONIO - The headliners for this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio were revealed on Thursday.

Imagine Dragons and Maroon 5 will hit the stage during the free, 3-day music festival which will be held at Hemisfair.

🚨 MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL TALENT ALERT 🚨@imaginedragons will be headlining #CokeMusic Saturday, March 31. pic.twitter.com/Lww9Cur7MI — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) March 8, 2018

🚨 MARCH MADNESS MUSIC FESTIVAL TALENT ALERT 🚨@maroon5 will be headlining the @CapitalOne #JamFest Sunday, April 1. pic.twitter.com/EWfTMOiL5m — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) March 8, 2018

Concerts will be held on Saturday, March 31, and Sunday, April 1.

The music festival is a one-of-a-kind concert experience that hosts 150,000 music fans each year.

Performers last year included Aerosmith, The Chainsmokers, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis.

The festival gives fans the opportunity to experience Final Four weekend even if they are not going to the games.

San Antonio is hosting its first NCAA Men’s Final Four since 2008.

Both Final Four games will be played at the Alamodome on Saturday followed by the National Championship Game on Monday night.

