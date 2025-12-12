Pabst lays off staff as it seeks exit from River North office

Pabst Brewing Co. put the entirety of its 25,323-square-foot office on the sixth floor of The Soto building, located at 711 Broadway, on the market.

SAN ANTONIO – On the heels of putting its office footprint up for grabs, Pabst Brewing Co. is shedding headcount.

The San Antonio-based brewer of Pabst Blue Ribbon, Lone Star Beer and other American brands recently conducted a wave of layoffs, which the company confirmed. The layoffs are the subject of a lawsuit — filed on Dec. 9 in the U.S. Western District of Texas — that alleges the firm did not comply with the WARN Act. Anderson Alexander PLLC is representing former employee James Aldape in the suit.

A Pabst spokesperson told the Business Journal in an emailed statement that the company has not yet been served with the lawsuit and cannot comment on the details.

“We approach employee matters with care and respect and we’re confident we complied with the law,” the spokesperson said.

CEO Greig DeBow said in a separate statement that Pabst is focused on building the right culture and fostering growth and innovation.

As part of this evolution, the company has refined its sales structure to enhance focus, speed, and accountability across the business," DeBow said. “These changes will result in greater efficiency and improved service for our customers.”

The case was assigned to Judge Fred Biery. The Dec. 9 petition alleges the company laid off more than a third of its staff without 60 days’ notice as required by the WARN Act.

“In December 2025, Pabst Brewing permanently laid off approximately 60 to 70 employees from the San Antonio Office, without providing prior warning or notice to Plaintiffs and Class Members,” Aldape’s lawyer wrote. Aldape is seeking 60 days’ pay and other costs associated with filing the suit.

At time of publication, no WARN notice has been filed by Pabst with the Texas Workforce Commission.

As the Business Journal previously reported, the brewer has placed its full-floor office in The Soto building on the sublease market. The company moved into the River North office in 2023.

Attorney Clif Alexander did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

