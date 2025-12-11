Skip to main content
SAPD looking for missing teen last seen on Southwest Side

Sonia DeHaro, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 17-year-old with a medical condition.

Annalisa Athena Palma was last seen Dec. 6 in the 5800 block of Stonybrook Drive.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair with bangs. She also has a heart tattoo with a backward “J” on her left collarbone.

Palma also has piercings on both sides of her nose and a scar on her left wrist, the San Antonio Police Department said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

