Clear bag policy to be enforced at all official 2018 NCAA Final Four events

SAN ANTONIO - The Final Four San Antonio Organizing Committee on Monday announced that the 2018 NCAA Men’s Final Four will be enforcing a clear bag policy at all of its official Final Four events.

The enforcement will take place at events such as the men's basketball national semi-finals and finals games to be played March 31 and April 1, as well as the Fan Fest, the music festival, and the NCAA collegiate All-Star game.

As a result, the Final Four San Antonio Organizing Committee said they are giving out 200,000 free Final Four clear bags throughout the Final Four weekend to be given out in parking lots, hotels, and other public places so that people can put their belongings in the bags before they arrive.

The weekend event is expected to have an economic impact of $135 million to the San Antonio economy.

Back on June 10, 2017 Alamodome officials instituted their own clear bag policy and officials say they now only allow clear, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that are no bigger than 12 inches-by-6 inches-by-12 inches.

During the original announcement officials said that exceptions would be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags, but only after they are thoroughly inspected at entrances.

The policy is said to be in the interest of public safety and that the ban is similar to the NFL’s clear bag policy.

Prohibited items at the Alamodome now include all purses, bags, containers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, computer bags, camera bags, and seat cushions. Binocular cases are also prohibited, but binoculars themselves are allowed and may be worn around the neck.

“The safety of our guests is the Alamodome’s highest priority,” said Nicholas Langella, Alamodome

general manager back in 2017. "We are instituting this policy to enhance public safety and to make entry more efficient and secure by limiting the size and style of bags allowed into our facility. The clear bag reduces the likelihood of faulty bag searches and continues our commitment to the Department of Homeland Security’s ‘If You See Something, Say Something’ campaign.”

Here are some of the planned events for the 2018 NCAA Final Four Weekend:

Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One, held at the Henry B. González Convention Center from Friday, March 30, through Monday, April 2. Fans can enjoy interactive sports activities, special performances, photo ops, prizes, autograph sessions and more. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free, as well as any Capital One cardholders. The NCAA is honoring San Antonio as Military City USA by allowing anyone with a military ID free entry into Fan Fest as well. Early-bird tickets are available through March 16 for just $8 per person and $10 after that.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Final Four weekend, the NCAA will host the March Madness Music Festival at Hemisfair. This is a free event, open to the public and presented by NCAA corporate champions AT&T, Coke and Capital One and will feature two stages with top national performing artists to be announced closer to the event.

Reese’s Final Four Friday is March 30 at the Alamodome. It’s free and fans can watch all the Final Four teams practice on the Final Four court, hear from each head coach and stay for the National Association of Basketball Coaches Reese’s College All-Star Game to see top senior student-athletes from around the country participate.

Final Four Dribble presented by Buick is a free event at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 1, starting at the Institute of Texan Cultures. Thousands of children will be given their own Final Four T-shirt and official NCAA basketball to dribble through downtown streets along a route ending at Fan Fest, where they will receive free entry. Parents/guardians are required to preregister their children at ncaa.com/finalfour to reserve a spot. Space is limited to the first 3,000 children younger than 18.

