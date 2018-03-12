Heading to NCAA Final Four events in San Antonio? Here's how to get there

SAN ANTONIO - The NCAA Final Four is being held in San Antonio this year. And it's not just basketball games that are going on that weekend. Even if you don't plan to attend a game, you can participate in any of the events including the Final Four Fan Fest, Reese's Final Four Friday and the free NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

The events are expected to draw thousands of people into downtown San Antonio. So if you're planning on being in the crowd, here's what you need to know about how to get to there.

Parking

If you decide to drive yourself to any of the NCAA Final Four events, you can park in one of the city's 26,000 parking spots that are within walking distance to all of the venues. This map will show you where those parking spots are. You can even reserve a spot in advance, here. There will also be limited parking at the Alamodome. Those passes need to be purchased in advance, here.

Park & Ride

You can avoid the traffic and hassle of hunting for a parking space, by taking advantage of VIA's Park & Ride service.

Cost: $5 round trip for adults. Children, seniors and students with a valid ID can get discounts.

Where to catch the bus:

Crossroads Park & Ride - 151 Crossroads Blvd.

151 Crossroads Blvd. Blossom Athletic Center - 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road

- 12002 Jones Maltsberger Road Madla Station - 1584 Cantrell Drive

Park & Ride schedule:

Friday , March 30: 3 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

, March 30: 3 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Saturday , March 31: 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

, March 31: 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 1: 2:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Other Options:

The venues are close enough that you can walk between them, but if you'd prefer to hitch a ride, you can take VIA's VIVA CENTRO bus. A VIA Day Pass lets you ride all day for $2.75.

You could also catch a shuttle provided by NCAA corporate partner, Buick. The shuttle will be available at the following locations:

Rio Rio Parking Lot - Commerce & Navarro streets

Commerce & Navarro streets United Way of San Antonio - 713 S. Alamo St.

- 713 S. Alamo St. Leighelena Boutique (Pearl) - 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101

Another option would be to rent a Swell Cycle from one the city's bike-share stations or pay a pedicab to do the pedaling for you.

Remember, whichever way you decide to travel, be careful what you bring with you. There is a clear-bag policy for all of the NCAA Final Four events.

