Local News

1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

The crash happened Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Ada Street

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

Three vehicles are involved in a crash on the Southeast Side. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a Southeast Side street is expected to be closed for up to two hours after a crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Ada Street, which is located near New Braunfels Avenue.

Police said a man was driving “erratically” in a stolen vehicle. At some point, he jumped a curb, hit another vehicle and then collided with a truck.

The man, who could potentially face criminal charges, was hospitalized with broken legs, SAPD said.

An officer at the scene did not believe that the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

