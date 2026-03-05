1 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash on Southeast Side, San Antonio police say

Three vehicles are involved in a crash on the Southeast Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a Southeast Side street is expected to be closed for up to two hours after a crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Ada Street, which is located near New Braunfels Avenue.

Recommended Videos

Police said a man was driving “erratically” in a stolen vehicle. At some point, he jumped a curb, hit another vehicle and then collided with a truck.

The man, who could potentially face criminal charges, was hospitalized with broken legs, SAPD said.

An officer at the scene did not believe that the man’s injuries were life-threatening.

No other injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.