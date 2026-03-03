As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 3, 2026

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., learn how to defend yourself, eat like a Spur, dress for spring and more.

Do you want to eat like a Spur? Chef Jose stops by to show us Devin Vassell’s favorite dish, and he’s giving us the recipe.

Recommended Videos

That brings us to our Question of the Day: Which San Antonio Spur do you want to have lunch with? Tell us here, then look for your answer this morning on the show.

STW Krav Maga Self Defense teaches us a few ways that women can stay safe in dangerous situations.

This pop-up, award-winning food truck is serving open-faced eggrolls with brisket, Philly cheesesteak and pizza flavors. Jada takes us to Southern Rolls 2 GO.

Spring is around the corner, and Bexar Essentials has men covered from head to toe in the best spring fashion.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.