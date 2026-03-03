Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Records: Man facing combined 20 charges in connection with unlicensed East Side car dealership
More than 15,000 Ford vehicles recalled due to brake pedal failure
SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
2026 Texas primaries voter guide: Where to vote in Bexar County and what to bring on Election Day
What we know about the mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed 4, including suspect, injured 13
5 key races we’re watching in the Texas primary election around San Antonio
Who is running for US Senate in Texas
Teen hospitalized after Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says
Austin gunman bought weapons legally in San Antonio, was not on the FBI’s radar, authorities say

SA Live

As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Self-defense training, eating like a Spur, dressing for spring & more

Jen Tobias-Struski learns self-defense techniques. (Ted Obringer, Steven Chavez, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 10:30 a.m., learn how to defend yourself, eat like a Spur, dress for spring and more.

Do you want to eat like a Spur? Chef Jose stops by to show us Devin Vassell’s favorite dish, and he’s giving us the recipe.

Recommended Videos

That brings us to our Question of the Day: Which San Antonio Spur do you want to have lunch with? Tell us here, then look for your answer this morning on the show.

STW Krav Maga Self Defense teaches us a few ways that women can stay safe in dangerous situations.

This pop-up, award-winning food truck is serving open-faced eggrolls with brisket, Philly cheesesteak and pizza flavors. Jada takes us to Southern Rolls 2 GO.

Spring is around the corner, and Bexar Essentials has men covered from head to toe in the best spring fashion.

You can find more things to do in San Antonio here. For our weekend events roundup, follow us on Instagram and TikTok for an update every Friday evening.

Where do you want us to go next? We want to see your favorite San Antonio spots. Click here to upload photos or videos. We might air them on the show!

SA Live airs weekdays at 10:30 a.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT+ app on Roku, Fire Stick, smart TV, smartphone or our YouTube channel.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...