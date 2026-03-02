Skip to main content
SA Live

Top-secret recipe: Spurs player Devin Vassell’s favorite jerk chicken

Chef Jose Benitez shares ingredient list & directions; the rest is up to you

Diana Winters, SA Live Executive Producer

This is Spurs player Devin Vassell's favorite jerk chicken recipe, made by Chef Jose Benitez. (Chef Jose Benitez, Copyright 2026 by Chef Jose Benitez.)

SAN ANTONIO – Attention, home cooks and Spurs fans! This is the super top-secret recipe for Chef Jose Benitez’s famous jerk chicken marinade, Spurs player Devin Vassell’s favorite dish.

Like a true chef, Jose B. never measures anything exactly. If you’re curious about trying it at home, here is the top-secret ingredient list and directions to make it.

Chef Jose B.’s Top-Secret Jerk Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:

For chicken marinade:

  • Olive oil
  • Fresh thyme
  • Dark brown sugar
  • Soy sauce
  • White vinegar
  • Allspice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Fresh garlic
  • Chili powder
  • Nutmeg
  • Cinnamon stick
  • Fresh ginger
  • 1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers

For cream sauce:

  • Butter
  • Garlic
  • Yellow onion
  • Heavy cream
  • Italian cheese mix, shredded

Directions:

Pour all marinade ingredients into a blender. Blend well and marinate the chicken in the mixture overnight.

Grill the chicken low and slow.

For the cream sauce, heat a pan on medium-high. Add the butter, then cook the onions and garlic until translucent, then add the cream and heat until almost boiling. Slowly add cheese to your desired thickness. Check the saltiness and add salt to taste, and then add noodles. If the sauce is too thick, you can add milk or half and half to thin it out.

Did you unlock the measurements for this top-secret Spurs favorite recipe? Let us know! Send us a message on Instagram.

