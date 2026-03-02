Top-secret recipe: Spurs player Devin Vassell’s favorite jerk chicken

SAN ANTONIO – Attention, home cooks and Spurs fans! This is the super top-secret recipe for Chef Jose Benitez’s famous jerk chicken marinade, Spurs player Devin Vassell’s favorite dish.

Like a true chef, Jose B. never measures anything exactly. If you’re curious about trying it at home, here is the top-secret ingredient list and directions to make it.

Recommended Videos

Chef Jose B.’s Top-Secret Jerk Chicken Recipe

Ingredients:

For chicken marinade:

Olive oil

Fresh thyme

Dark brown sugar

Soy sauce

White vinegar

Allspice

Salt

Pepper

Fresh garlic

Chili powder

Nutmeg

Cinnamon stick

Fresh ginger

1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers

For cream sauce:

Butter

Garlic

Yellow onion

Heavy cream

Italian cheese mix, shredded

Directions:

Pour all marinade ingredients into a blender. Blend well and marinate the chicken in the mixture overnight.

Grill the chicken low and slow.

For the cream sauce, heat a pan on medium-high. Add the butter, then cook the onions and garlic until translucent, then add the cream and heat until almost boiling. Slowly add cheese to your desired thickness. Check the saltiness and add salt to taste, and then add noodles. If the sauce is too thick, you can add milk or half and half to thin it out.

Did you unlock the measurements for this top-secret Spurs favorite recipe? Let us know! Send us a message on Instagram.