Top-secret recipe: Spurs player Devin Vassell’s favorite jerk chicken

SAN ANTONIO – Attention, home cooks and Spurs fans! This is the super top-secret recipe for Chef Jose Benitez’s famous jerk chicken marinade, Spurs player Devin Vassell’s favorite dish.
Like a true chef, Jose B. never measures anything exactly. If you’re curious about trying it at home, here is the top-secret ingredient list and directions to make it.
Recommended Videos
Chef Jose B.’s Top-Secret Jerk Chicken Recipe
Ingredients:
For chicken marinade:
- Olive oil
- Fresh thyme
- Dark brown sugar
- Soy sauce
- White vinegar
- Allspice
- Salt
- Pepper
- Fresh garlic
- Chili powder
- Nutmeg
- Cinnamon stick
- Fresh ginger
- 1-2 Scotch bonnet peppers
For cream sauce:
- Butter
- Garlic
- Yellow onion
- Heavy cream
- Italian cheese mix, shredded
Directions:
Pour all marinade ingredients into a blender. Blend well and marinate the chicken in the mixture overnight.
Grill the chicken low and slow.
For the cream sauce, heat a pan on medium-high. Add the butter, then cook the onions and garlic until translucent, then add the cream and heat until almost boiling. Slowly add cheese to your desired thickness. Check the saltiness and add salt to taste, and then add noodles. If the sauce is too thick, you can add milk or half and half to thin it out.
Did you unlock the measurements for this top-secret Spurs favorite recipe? Let us know! Send us a message on Instagram.