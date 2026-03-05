Woman hospitalized in ‘serious condition’ after stabbing on Northwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in “serious condition” after a stabbing on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Northwestern Drive, which is located near Ingram Road.

SAPD said a man in his 60s was chased off the property of a VIA transit center and argued with the woman in a parking lot across the street.

The man stabbed the woman on her side and then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Further information was not readily available.

