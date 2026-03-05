Skip to main content
Local News

Woman hospitalized in ‘serious condition’ after stabbing on Northwest Side, SAPD says

The incident happened in the 3200 block of Northwestern Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized in “serious condition” after a stabbing on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Northwestern Drive, which is located near Ingram Road.

SAPD said a man in his 60s was chased off the property of a VIA transit center and argued with the woman in a parking lot across the street.

The man stabbed the woman on her side and then fled the scene on foot, police said.

Further information was not readily available.

