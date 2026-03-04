‘Nerve-wracking’ sight of low-flying helicopters has speculation flying high in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – An uncommon sight in the skies over San Antonio seems to have made a big impression among people on the ground.

Many have taken to social media, posting videos and questions about what appeared to be military helicopters flying low over neighborhoods across the city.

“It was a little nerve-wracking,” said Darryl Melonson, who heard the choppers thundering overhead near Interstate 10 and De Zavala Road on Monday night before he caught a glimpse of them.

Melonson said he was taking out the trash when he looked up and saw the reflection of the choppers in a neighbor’s window.

He said the sight made him curious.

“Why would they have the helicopters here? Why were they flying? Why are they going so low?” he asked.

Although San Antonio is known as Military City U.S.A., Melonson said it is unusual to see those types of aircraft overhead in his Northwest Side neighborhood.

Shelley Casper, who lives one street over from him, agrees.

Although she missed seeing the unexpected air show in person, she said she read about it in posts on social media.

“(People) said, ‘Have you seen this?’ And ‘What’s going on?’ I mean there’s a major concern for it,” Casper said.

Even Gilbert Paez, who served in the Vietnam and Gulf wars, said he found the sight of what he identified as Chinook helicopters, flying in formation, to be a bit alarming.

“It makes me aware of them. I keep my eye on them because I think, ‘Well, why are they coming so low?’” Paez said.

Based on social media posts, the helicopter sightings on the city’s Northwest Side were just the latest in a series across San Antonio.

People on the Northeast Side began posting stories and pictures as early as last weekend.

Others who live on the West Side, closer to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, contacted KSAT 12 News on Tuesday morning about sightings in their area.

KSAT 12 News sent emails to JBSA-Randolph and JBSA-Lackland about the sightings. A spokesperson at JBSA-Randolph responded, denying any knowledge of them. JBSA-Lackland did not respond.

Messages were also sent to the Texas Military Department, which recently issued a statement announcing the governor’s deployment of troops in support of Operation Fury Shield.

In a phone call, a spokesperson told KSAT 12 News that the choppers were attached to Fort Campbell in Kentucky. She also provided a number for the public affairs office there.

A spokesperson at Fort Campbell acknowledged on the phone that the helicopters appeared to be from that base. That person promised to call back with additional information but did not do so.

It’s still unclear why the helicopters are in town.

In the meantime, the choppers’ presence has speculation flying high.

Melonson wonders if it’s a sign of military trouble brewing locally.

Casper fears it could be tied to any number of events or issues.

“Election Day. Iran. The craziness of, you know, just everything,” she said.

