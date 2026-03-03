San Antonio blood donations needed after Austin mass shooting impacts inventory

SAN ANTONIO – After the deadly shooting in Austin this past weekend, South Texas Blood & Tissue stepped in to help.

“We answered the call,” William Bullock said. “We sent them a large volume of units.”

The San Antonio blood center sent about 160 units to the Austin area on Sunday. Now, South Texas Blood & Tissue is asking the community to donate and give blood.

>> What we know about the mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed 4, including suspect, injured 13

“We continue to need your help to replenish the blood units that have already been used,” Roger Ruiz said.

As of Monday night, the Austin Police Department had identified three victims and the suspect who died in the shooting. APD said 13 others were injured.

Bullock is also an EMS lieutenant with the San Antonio Fire Department. He said he knows firsthand how critical having access to blood can be in the moments after a shooting.

“Having the blood on the ambulance near the point of injury makes all the difference between a patient making it to the hospital with a pulse and the alternative,” Bullock said.

Bullock also said he knows how an unexpected tragedy, like the shooting in Austin, can impact the blood supply locally.

“When it just hits you like this kind of out of nowhere, there will be a down-the-line effect (for blood supply),” he said.

South Texas Blood & Tissue was among about a dozen blood providers across the country to support the Austin area on Sunday.

If you’d like to donate blood, click here.

Read also: