SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been suspended months after undercover detectives pulled him over and found a woman wanted on a felony warrant riding in his vehicle, city discipline records show.

Officer Thomas Gutierrez was given a two-day suspension, which he served at the end of January, records show.

An internal investigation also determined Gutierrez improperly accessed department databases to look up a September 2025 police report that contained his name and to search if the same woman had active warrants around November 2023, records show.

SAPD officers and undercover detectives pulled over Gutierrez’s vehicle in the 500 block of Carroll Avenue on Aug. 10.

The person riding in the front passenger seat was identified as Amanda Argumedo, who was wanted on a felony warrant for robbery, records show.

Gutierrez told investigators he has known Argumedo since 2018, was aware she had a criminal history and knew she was making court appearances for a criminal charge.

Gutierrez was suspended for rules violations that included consorting with persons of ill-repute and unauthorized use of computer hardware, records show.

He is a three-year veteran of SAPD.

