Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
66º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Records: Man facing combined 20 charges in connection with unlicensed East Side car dealership
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
San Antonio police release body-cam video of West Side shooting that left 2 dead, officer injured
2 suspects arrested, accused of murder in connection with fentanyl overdose, Kyle police say
Teen hospitalized after Northwest Side shooting, SAPD says

KSAT Investigates

SAPD officer suspended after detectives find woman wanted on felony warrant riding in his car

Ofc. Thomas Gutierrez also improperly used department databases to look up himself and woman

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Public Safety Headquarters (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been suspended months after undercover detectives pulled him over and found a woman wanted on a felony warrant riding in his vehicle, city discipline records show.

Officer Thomas Gutierrez was given a two-day suspension, which he served at the end of January, records show.

Recommended Videos

An internal investigation also determined Gutierrez improperly accessed department databases to look up a September 2025 police report that contained his name and to search if the same woman had active warrants around November 2023, records show.

SAPD officers and undercover detectives pulled over Gutierrez’s vehicle in the 500 block of Carroll Avenue on Aug. 10.

The person riding in the front passenger seat was identified as Amanda Argumedo, who was wanted on a felony warrant for robbery, records show.

Gutierrez told investigators he has known Argumedo since 2018, was aware she had a criminal history and knew she was making court appearances for a criminal charge.

Gutierrez was suspended for rules violations that included consorting with persons of ill-repute and unauthorized use of computer hardware, records show.

He is a three-year veteran of SAPD.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...