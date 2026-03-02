Skip to main content
KSAT Investigates

Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash

Officer David McCall pleaded no contest to DWI last month

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Booking photo for terminated SAPD officer David McCall. (Bexar County Jail)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – An on-duty San Antonio police officer had left his assigned post early when he crashed through a front yard while drunk last year in west Bexar County, suspension records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Officer David McCall, 59, had a blood alcohol concentration of .238, which is nearly three times more than the legal limit to drive a vehicle in Texas, a previous warrant for the Aug. 5, 2025, crash in the 3400 block of Coryell Cove states.

McCall, who received an indefinite suspension from SAPD in early January, pleaded no contest in the criminal case Feb. 4 and was given deferred adjudication, court records show.

McCall, an 18-year veteran of the department, will serve one year of community service and must use an ignition interlock device for half of that term, records show.

He must also complete a DWI education course and submit to an alternative incarceration evaluation, records show.

McCall left shift at Academic Court four hours early on day of crash

McCall’s indefinite suspension paperwork, released by the City of San Antonio over the weekend, provided the clearest timeline to date of what led to the crash.

The officer was scheduled to work at SAPD’s Academic Court between 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

However, surveillance footage showed McCall leaving the location at 12:27 p.m., without getting supervisor approval, records show.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies were then called to a Coryell Cove address just before 4 p.m., while McCall was still on duty, for a report of a person who crashed through a front yard while suffering a medical emergency.

McCall “appeared conscious but was unresponsive to verbal attempts to communicate and was struggling to breathe,” a BCSO incident report states.

Investigators noted a six-pack of beer and an unopened bottle of wine inside McCall’s vehicle. Paramedics performed life-saving care on McCall, the report shows.

An affidavit to draw a sample of McCall’s blood states he was “apologetic” at the scene and repeatedly asked whether he had hurt anyone in the crash.

McCall also stated he did not mean to be rude to law enforcement, the warrant states.

Deputies followed an ambulance as it took McCall to a nearby hospital.

Nurses at the hospital detected alcohol on McCall’s breath and a BCSO investigator then took steps to obtain the warrant for a blood draw, records show.

