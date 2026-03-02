Erik Cantu to appear in court after latest hearing delay State moved to revoke Cantu’s probation after December arrest for burglary of a habitation Erik Cantu appeared inside a Bexar County courtroom on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, who has been arrested six times since he survived being shot by a police officer in 2022, is scheduled to make a court appearance Monday as prosecutors move to revoke his probation.
Cantu, 21, is scheduled to appear before Judge Stephanie Boyd at 9 a.m. in a contested motion to revoke probation hearing.
The hearing, originally
scheduled for late January, was delayed a month after attorneys for Cantu and his ex-girlfriend asked for additional time to review information. KSAT Investigates
Cantu is
accused of stealing a tablet from Emily Proulx, his former girlfriend and the mother of his child. Proulx has since asked the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to drop the burglary charge.
Cantu’s early December arrest was his latest brush with the law since he was shot multiple times by then-San Antonio police officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot in 2022.
The burglary incident happened less than a month after Cantu was
sentenced to eight years of probation for violating the terms of his probation from two evading arrest cases last year.
After Cantu’s arrest, prosecutors moved to revoke his probation.
Brennand, who has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant, is scheduled to next appear in court in mid-April.
