Motion to revoke probation hearing for Erik Cantu to take place Tuesday morning

SAN ANTONIO – Erik Cantu, who survived a shooting by a former San Antonio police officer in 2022, will be back in court after a motion was filed to have his probation revoked.

The motion was filed after Cantu was arrested for the sixth time back in December for burglary of a habitation.

Recommended Videos

Cantu is alleged to have stolen a tablet from a woman he shares a child with, who has since asked the court at the Bexar County District Attorney’s office to drop the charge.

According to court records, Cantu also allegedly failed to comply with the rules and regulations regarding his house arrest and did not ask permission to leave his home.

In a hearing in November, Cantu, who was on deferred adjudication, was re-sentenced to eight years’ probation, but was told that if he violated his probation conditions, his sentence would be changed to ten years in prison.

Cantu was recently in court for a bond hearing, bonds totaling $180,000 were set, and he has since made bond.

Former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand, who has been charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and faces up to life in prison if found guilty, is still awaiting a trial date.

More recent Erik Cantu coverage on KSAT: