SAPD officer under investigation after off-duty crash in Alamo Ranch

BEXAR COUNTY – An off-duty San Antonio police officer is under investigation for driving while intoxicated (DWI) after he crashed into a home’s front yard on Tuesday afternoon in west Bexar County, a blood draw warrant and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office incident report show.

Bexar County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle, driven by 58-year-old David McCall, that crashed just before 4 p.m. in the 3400 block of Coryell Cove.

McCall, a 17-year veteran of SAPD, “appeared conscious but was unresponsive to verbal attempts to communicate and was struggling to breathe,” a BCSO incident report states.

Investigators noted a six-pack of beer and an unopened bottle of wine inside McCall’s vehicle, as paramedics performed life-saving care on McCall, the report shows.

An affidavit to draw a sample of McCall’s blood states he was “apologetic” at the scene and repeatedly asked whether he had hurt anyone in the crash.

McCall also stated he did not mean to be rude to law enforcement, the warrant states.

Deputies followed an ambulance as it took McCall to a nearby hospital.

Nurses at the hospital detected alcohol on McCall’s breath and a BCSO investigator then took steps to obtain the warrant for a blood draw, records show.

As of Wednesday afternoon, McCall had not been criminally charged.

The toxicology results are pending and BCSO investigators will use the results to determine if McCall was intoxicated at the time of the crash and if medical complications contributed to the accident, records show.

SAPD officials confirmed on Wednesday that McCall has been placed on administrative duty while its internal affairs unit investigates the incident.

SAPD officials referred additional questions about the crash to BCSO.

McCall is the second SAPD officer in the last week to be investigated for possible DWI.

On July 31, longtime San Antonio police officer Paul Fencik was arrested while on-duty, after SAPD supervisors detected the odor of intoxicants coming from Fencik during roll call.

Fencik drove his patrol vehicle out of the substation parking lot, SAPD said. A lieutenant then called him back and Fencik returned right away.

During a search of Fencik’s patrol vehicle, police said they found an open beer container in the center console and a cooler filled with unopened beer.

He was taken into custody and charged with DWI with a blood alcohol content over .15, jail records show.

