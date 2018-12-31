It's not even 2019 yet and a new Fiesta medal is already out

SAN ANTONIO - Fiesta is still 107 days away, but that hasn't stopped some from already starting their medal collection.

SA Flavor has released one of eight new designs for 2019.

The first medal released features a bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

On the SA Flavor website, the company states this will be one of a collection of food-based medals.

The medal was designed by UTSA student Selina Bonilla.

You can pre-order the eight pack of medals for $80 on the SA Flavor's website.

