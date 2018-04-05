Local theaters to show Selena movie, sell pizza by slice

SAN ANTONIO - Many local Santikos theaters will play the Selena movie on the big screen next Saturday, topped off with pizza sales by the slice.

Santikos announced its Palladium, Silverado, Northwest, Casa Blanca, Mayan Palace, Rialto and Embassy theaters will show the movie at 7 p.m. on April 16 -- the Queen of Tejano's birthday.

Tickets to the screening will cost $5 and pizza will be $4.50.

San Antonians are "muy excited" about the screening.

Tickets to the screening can be purchased online.

