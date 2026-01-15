BUSY FORECAST: Weekend freeze with rain chances next week for San Antonio

The latest extended forecast from Your Weather Authority

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Cold start, sunny & pleasant afternoon

FRIDAY: Warmer, but midday front will impact weekend

SATURDAY: Chilly & breezy, 50s.

SUNDAY: Morning freeze, 60s afternoon

MLK JR. DAY : Cool, but pleasant

RAIN NEXT WEEK: Possible Tuesday through Wednesday

FORECAST

While today will be quiet and pleasant, there are a few notable things that you need to know over the weekend and early next week.

TODAY

It'll be a pleasant day around San Antnio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s cold to start our Thursday. Temps are in the 30s, but with total sunshine, expect a high in the mid- to upper-60s. Less wind today, too.

FRIDAY

After another cold start, we’ll quickly warm into the 70s. However, a cold front will be moving in during the afternoon. This will allow for highs only in the 50s north of San Antonio.

Friday night will be gusty and chilly, with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s after sunset.

MLK Jr Weekend will be rain-free, but variable when it comes to temperatures (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CHILLY SATURDAY

We’ll have clouds and breezy, chilly conditions Saturday. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s!

With clearing skies Saturday night, San Antonio will likely see its first freeze of the season by sunrise Sunday. So, it’ll be best to cover or bring in your plants Saturday night. Don’t forget your precious pets, too!

SUNDAY

Sunday morning will be cold with our first freeze likely for San Antonio (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

It’s likely we’ll start the day below freezing. Temps in the 30° to 32° range are likely for San Antonio, but a deeper freeze (25° to 30°) is possible for the Hill Country.

However, with plenty of sun, we’ll quickly warm. Temps will stay cool, however, with highs near 60°.

MONDAY - MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY

Monday morning temperatures should start around 40 degrees at sunrise, but rise to near 50 for the beginning of the MLK March at 10 a.m.

Lower 60s are likely by noon, so have a jacket but be prepared to shed a layer. Lastly, it’s looking dry with some sun as our next chance of rain isn’t until Tuesday.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Exact timing is a little uncertain, but it is starting to look like we could see some rain at some point Tuesday through Wednesday.

We’ll be keeping you posted on a timeline and potential rainfall amounts!

The latest extended forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

