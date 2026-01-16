Rodent droppings found in food at East Side taqueria, report says

SAN ANTONIO – Metro Health temporarily shut down an East Side taqueria in December 2025 after health inspectors found rodent droppings in multiple areas of the business, including in food, according to inspection records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Taqueria Los Dos Laredos

Metro Health confirmed to KSAT it shut down Taqueria Dos Laredos, located at 414 S. New Braunfels, last month for four days after a Dec. 19 inspection.

Records show an inspector found 17 violations, giving the restaurant a score of 72.

The inspection report shows the restaurant was ordered to shut down to clean up rodent droppings, fix crack and gaps in the wall, and to ensure food containers could be closed properly.

The rodent droppings were found in food, shelves, and on the floor, according to the report.

When KSAT visited the restaurant recently, the crew saw an old inspection score, which was higher, still posted near the register.

“We’re just here to see how you guys have fixed things after being shut down,” reporter Daniela Ibarra told a restaurant employee.

The employee refused to allow KSAT cameras behind the kitchen door but insisted the restaurant had been cleaned and fumigated.

La Cabana De Jalisco

The restaurant’s manager invited KSAT inside the kitchen to show what had been repaired following a Dec. 16 inspection that identified 12 violations.

Inspectors cited a large crack in the wall that allowed pests to enter, leading to droppings on food ingredients such as flour and sugar.

The manager showed KSAT that the crack has been sealed from the outside and patched from inside.

The original inspection earned the restaurant a score of 83 and required a follow-up inspection in January.

The manager told KSAT he plans to invite the station back once the restaurant earns a perfect score of 100.

Other scores from the week of Dec. 14 through Dec. 20:

Chill-n Ice Cream - 100

10003 NW Military Drive

Firehouse Subs - 100

11600 Bandera Road

Lenny’s Sub Shop - 100

11503 NW Military Highway

Press Coffee - 100

11103 West Ave.

Abuela’s Mexican Restaurant - 100

2313 NW Military Highway

Quizno’s - 99

6408 Callaghan Road

Torchy’s Tacos - 99

999 Basse Road

Score Guide

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

