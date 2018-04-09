SAN ANTONIO - Monday is National Unicorn Day.

Did you know the unicorn is the national animals of Scotland?

Scotland is known for its myths and legends so it’s only fitting the country’s national animal should be the mythical unicorn.

Unicorn cakes have also gained notoriety on social media in the last couple years.

Check out some #NationalUnicornDay tweets:

Wishing you all a happy #NationalUnicornDay from St Giles'. Yes, it's a real day. pic.twitter.com/kKmeAOYEU6 — St Giles' Cathedral (@StGilesHighKirk) April 9, 2018

The unicorn is Scotland's national animal. In Celtic mythology, it was a symbol of purity & innocence, as well as masculinity & power. It was first used on the Scottish royal coat of arms in the 12th century. Pretty sure that one didn't have a kilt on though 😆#NationalUnicornDay pic.twitter.com/WHOQGEoCNr — Being Scottish (@BeingScots) April 9, 2018

Happy #NationalUnicornDay 🦄 I’ve been wanting to do a unicorn cake for a long time. I was so chuffed to be asked to make this unicorn inspired Christening cake yesterday. pic.twitter.com/prQmVh51X9 — Chow At Home (@zoetcm) April 9, 2018

Happy #NationalUnicornDay

I always knew unicorns were real 💜 pic.twitter.com/Wb6Pqu9M9N — Jmarie (@jmariec36) April 9, 2018

