San Antonians get emotional over Coco's Oscars win

"Although many believe Cocó is a kids movie, it's much more than that"

By Mariah Medina - Digital Journalist
SAN ANTONIO - Moments after Disney Pixar's "Coco" was announced winner of the Oscar for best animated feature film, San Antonians took to Twitter to share their excitement and love for the film.

"Although many believe Cocó is a kids movie, it’s much more than that," one San Antonio Twitter user wrote. "It shows my brothers and cousins that there’s finally a popular Mexican movie in the US. Now with an Oscar win it’s much more special for every Mexican and Latino. México Forever!!"

"Coco" tells the story of a young boy named Miguel whose dream is to become a musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. His quest takes him to the Land of the Dead, showcasing the cultural aspects of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, throughout the movie.

Many applauded the cultural accuracy of the film as well as its representation of Mexican culture on the big screen.

Many San Antonians were overcome with emotion after the win. The Puro San Antonio Twitter account summarized it best: "LET'S GO HONKING!"

Check out the various responses to "Coco's" win:

