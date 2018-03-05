San Antonians get emotional over Coco's Oscars win

SAN ANTONIO - Moments after Disney Pixar's "Coco" was announced winner of the Oscar for best animated feature film, San Antonians took to Twitter to share their excitement and love for the film.

"Although many believe Cocó is a kids movie, it’s much more than that," one San Antonio Twitter user wrote. "It shows my brothers and cousins that there’s finally a popular Mexican movie in the US. Now with an Oscar win it’s much more special for every Mexican and Latino. México Forever!!"

"Coco" tells the story of a young boy named Miguel whose dream is to become a musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. His quest takes him to the Land of the Dead, showcasing the cultural aspects of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, throughout the movie.

Many applauded the cultural accuracy of the film as well as its representation of Mexican culture on the big screen.

Many San Antonians were overcome with emotion after the win. The Puro San Antonio Twitter account summarized it best: "LET'S GO HONKING!"

Check out the various responses to "Coco's" win:

COCO WON LET’S GO HONKING! — Puro San Antonio (@PuroSanAntonio) March 5, 2018

wow, even the award speech for coco makes me cry. not even surprised. #Oscars — ｖａｌ♡ (@valery_trevino) March 5, 2018

Coco was a beautiful film that honored the heritage of people that look like me. That matters. Bless this movie and watch it ASAP if you haven’t already. — Quixem Ramirez (@quixem) March 5, 2018

So excited for Coco and San Antonio native @germaine_franco who was the film composer for Coco 🎉



Congratulations to all the animated film nominees, love them all 🙌 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/o7ejWFRCrq — Kimberly Harle Solis (@KimHarleSolisSA) March 5, 2018

COCO WON! A MOVIE ABOUT A LITTLE BROWN BOY IN MEXICO WON AN OSCAR! IM CRYING — liz anya (@BekahLeee) March 5, 2018

I freaking cried when they announced that coco won omg — steph the stressed (@stephthebest96) March 5, 2018

Watching people’s dreams come true and getting recognition for their passion and work amazes me. All different colors, genders, and ages. Dreams all start for these people no matter who they are. I also just loved coco so much. pic.twitter.com/by1hlMydLz — Reggie Garcia (@ReggieGarcia) March 5, 2018

Although many believe Cocó is a kids movie, it’s much more than that. It shows my brothers and cousins that there’s finally a popular Mexican movie in the US. Now with an Oscar win it’s much more special for every Mexican and Latino. México Forever!!🇲🇽 — Gissella Lara (@gissella_lara) March 5, 2018

For coco to win an Oscar is beyond real. It’s represent my culture my people, my heritage. I am American but I am also Mexican immigrants make this country. One day there will be no hate, no discrimination. Just peace. #vivamexico #coco — Luis Gonzales III (@LuisGIII) March 5, 2018

Beautiful moment for Coco's #Oscars winners, and powerful speech by @leeunkrich “Marginalized people deserve to feel like they belong. Representation matters!” — Alberto Altamirano (@betoaltamirano) March 5, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.