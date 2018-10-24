Entertainment

Ric Flair posts incredible video with Rolls-Royce ahead of Alamo City Comic Con appearance

Ric 'The Nature Boy' Flair set to appear at SA Comic Con this weekend

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Ric “The Nature Boy” Flair is headed to San Antonio this weekend and he seems pretty excited about it.

The iconic wrestler is scheduled to appear at this year’s Alamo City Comic Con at the Alamodome.

He posted a video on his official Twitter account on Tuesday sharing his excitement for his upcoming trip to the Alamo City.

The video has more than 55,000 views and been retweeted more than 650 times, and liked more than 3,000 times.

He talks about the Spurs, LeBron James, the Alamo and the Riverwalk, among other things, as he stood in front of a Rolls-Royce. Check it out below:

Flair is scheduled to sign autographs and take photos at ACCC on Friday and Saturday.

