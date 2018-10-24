Ric Flair posts incredible video with Rolls-Royce ahead of Alamo City Comic Con appearance

SAN ANTONIO - Ric “The Nature Boy” Flair is headed to San Antonio this weekend and he seems pretty excited about it.

The iconic wrestler is scheduled to appear at this year’s Alamo City Comic Con at the Alamodome.

He posted a video on his official Twitter account on Tuesday sharing his excitement for his upcoming trip to the Alamo City.

The video has more than 55,000 views and been retweeted more than 650 times, and liked more than 3,000 times.

He talks about the Spurs, LeBron James, the Alamo and the Riverwalk, among other things, as he stood in front of a Rolls-Royce. Check it out below:

That’s Right, I’m Coming To San Antonio For The Alamo City Comic Con! I Will Be There Friday And Saturday Signing Autographs And Taking Photos! Come By And Say Hello! WOOOOO! @alamocitycon pic.twitter.com/XrOTaZEfKr — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 23, 2018

Flair is scheduled to sign autographs and take photos at ACCC on Friday and Saturday.

Other stars attending this year’s event include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jeff Goldblum, Rick Moranis and many others. Check out the articles for those appearances below.

