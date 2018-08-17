Iconic action, movie star headed to SA for Alamo City Comic Con

SAN ANTONIO - One of the all-time biggest action movie stars on the planet is headed to San Antonio for this year’s Alamo City Comic Con.

The convention announced on social media that Arnold Schwarzeneggar is scheduled to appear at this year’s event.

It’s the first ACCC appearance for the actor, who has appeared in dozens of films and is best known for his roles in the "Terminator" and "Conan the Barbarian" series, and the "Predator."

Schwarzeneggar is one of many big names scheduled to appear at the convention, which will be held at the Alamodome from Oct. 26 through Oct. 28. It was previously held at the Gonzalez Convention Center.

Other guests scheduled to appear include: John Cusack, William Shatner, Ric Flair, Billy Zane and the cast of “The Sandlot.”

Dates and times for guest appearances have not been announced. Click here for more information.

