Shake it up at the San Antonio Cocktail Conference this week

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Cocktail Conference returns for its seventh year with events and sessions starting Monday.

The week-long event is recognized as one of the best cocktail festivals in the country.

There are parties, seminars and tastings celebrating cocktails from around the world and showcasing some of the best bartenders.

Again this year, the conference will donate 100 percent of its profits to benefit children.

Events on the schedule were shaken up a bit, new events were added and more paired dinners are also on the schedule.

Below is a list of the featured parties scheduled for the week.

Tuesday - Paired dinners at restaurants across the city

Wednesday - Women Shaking It Up: The Art of Being Awesome

Thursday - Come & Taste It!

Friday - Waldorf on the Prairie

Saturday - Cocktails in the Enchanted Forest

Sunday - It's Not Over Yet: Gospel Brunch

