State Fair of Texas announces 2018 free concert lineup

SAN ANTONIO - The State Fair of Texas has announced its 2018 lineup of performers for this year's free concert series.

The series begins opening day Friday, Sept. 28 at 8:30 p.m. with Kraig Parker's World Premier Tribute to Elvis.

The first Saturday of the state fair will have a performance at 8:30 p.m. by the legendary funk band Morris Day & the Time and then the weekend performances will include a show by two-time Latin Grammy winner Michael Salgado at 5:30 p.m.

Pop singer and 22-year-old heartthrob Austin Mahone will perform on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

The Molly Ringwalds will offer a blast from the past Friday, Oct. 12 with performances at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., offering a one-of-a-kind 80's experience showcasing songs from the decade.

Hip-hop icon Chris “Ludacris” Bridges will then perform Saturday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 p.m. and the final act in the “Flashback Friday” series will be Bidi Bidi Banda -- doing a tribute to the late Tejano popstar Selena on Friday, Oct. 19.

Casting Crowns will go on stage Saturday, Oct. 20 at 8:30 p.m. and the regional acts for the state fair main stage will be announced later this summer.

The State Fair of Texas runs Friday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 21. You can visit BigTex.com for more information.

