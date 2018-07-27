Hotel's Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river now open to public

The world's only Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river is now open to the public.

The pool is on the terrace of the Marriott Marquis Houston. Since its opening in December 2016, it was only open to hotel guests. Now the hotel is allowing adults to use it for a fee during Open Deck Days.

The Open Deck Days are Monday through Thursdays until Sept. 27.

The cost of a day pass for non-hotel guests starts at $50. You have the option to upgrade to use the hotel spa, or rent a poolside day bed, cabana, pergola or gazebo. Those rentals range in price from $220 to $1,200.

Open Deck Day passes are for adults age 21 and older. No children will be permitted.

You can get more information by clicking here.

Check out this slideshow of the pool:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.