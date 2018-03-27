What to do in San Antonio during Easter weekend, free egg hunts for kids

SAN ANTONIO - This year Easter falls on April 1, and there is plenty to do around San Antonio. Family activities are available for all ages.

The Easter Bunny will be at North Star Mall from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It's a great photo hop-portunity.

There will be an Easter Festival at Morgan's Wonderland on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will have games, karaoke, crafts, face painting, performances and is included with general admission.

Hunt for 20,000 eggs at River City Community Church's Eggstravaganza taking place Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Bunny Hop Egg-stravaganza at Landa Recreation Center in New Braunfels is Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration is $5 per child, register online here. This event is for kids ages 3-8 years old. There will be stations for activities, games, and crafts and an opportunity to take a photo with the Easter Bunny.

Eggfest is happening at University Bowl on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. There will be face painting, egg hunts a visit from the Easter Bunny. Reservations are suggested. Guests can enjoy unlimited bowling, shoe rental, an Easter pinata and more for $15.99.

