SAN ANTONIO - One of the biggest events in WWE is headed to San Antonio.

WWE's 'Hell In A Cell' will be held Sept. 16 at the AT&T Center.

Wrestlers fight inside a 20-foot-high roofed cage that surrounds the ring and ringside area.

Fans will get to see Roman Reigns take on Kevin Owens, and WWE Champion AJ Styles versus Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship.

