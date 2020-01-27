210 Trailblazers: 2 veterans on a mission to make San Antonio healthier

A new wellness center is opening up in Alamo Heights and the owners spoke to KSAT about their inspiration to help the community get back on track.

Kevin Edgerton and William Ursprung, who spent more than 25 years serving in the Army and Navy respectively, know serving in the military can take a toll on your body.

Edgerton used a physical therapist to help him get his health back after sustaining major injuries, like breaking his neck, during his military career.

Along with surgery, Edgerton worked with a physical therapist, an experience that inspired him to open Express Chiropractic & Wellness in Alamo Heights.

