Facebook strangers show up for SA woman’s pole dance birthday party after friends bail on her

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mom isn’t going to forget her 27th birthday anytime soon.

Leading up to the big day, Erika Kristine was worried it was going to be memorable for the wrong reason. After planning her own birthday party, all of her friends canceled at the last minute.

Since she had already paid for the event, she decided to invite strangers from a Stone Oak mom’s group on Facebook.

“Hey mamas. Bit of a sad post here,” she wrote. "I reserved a private group event at North Pole Dance Studio for my 27th birthday this Saturday. EVERYONE has bailed. I can’t cancel or get a refund so now I’m out over $200. This is the FIRST celebration I’m having and the FIRST outing since becoming a mom 4 years ago so it was as big deal for me. Any mamas want to join a solo party of 1? "

She was completely overwhelmed by the response. Her post received more than 200 comments of support, and some of the women committed to be at the celebration.

“On the way there, I had a wave of mom guilt that caused a mini panic attack,” Erika said. “I was rethinking the whole thing for a split second.”

But as soon as she arrived, the nerves went away. Eight women showed up to her party and they were cheering when she walked through the door. Even though she hadn’t met any of the women in person before, they were immediately chatting, laughing and cheering each other on.

“It was like we were already friends. We made a pact at the end of my celebration to get together again. We even dubbed ourselves #polesisters,” Erika said.

And there were unexpected gifts displayed on a sequin-covered table -- a crown and sash, a bottle of champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries from her brother in Michigan, and a cake donated by local cake shop, Pink Treats & Sweets.

“I was NOT expecting my post to blow up the way that it did. It was overwhelmingly incredible," Erika said. "I’m above and beyond grateful for the birthday wishes and the ladies that showed up to celebrate me. This was truly a lemons into lemonade moment.”

“This will be a birthday I’ll never forget,” Erika said.