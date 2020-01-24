Alamo Heights, Clemens cheerleading squads place 1st in UIL state competitions

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio schools can boast state champion cheerleading squads.

The cheerleaders at Clemens High School in the Schertz Cibolo Universal City School District are the best in the state for 6A DII, while the Alamo Heights cheer squad dominated 5A DII.

Both schools brought home first place trophies in their division from last weekend’s UIL competition in Fort Worth.

“I am so extremely proud of the team,” said Clemens cheer coach, Heather Alonso. “We united this year and worked so very hard. These seniors are so special to me because I started on this journey with them four years ago. This is our Cinderella story!"

Clemens varsity cheer captain, Ally Goldhorn said she’s so proud of the team and called it a dream come true.

“My freshman year we didn’t make finals, sophomore year we got 15th, junior year we got 7th and this year 1st,” Goldhorn said. “All the long, tiring, stressful practices were so worth it in the end, and I’m so happy I got to experience winning state champs with some of my best friends.”

Most of the girls on the Alamo Heights squad were underclassmen who had never competed in this competition before, according to their coach.

“Our one goal this year had been to be connected as a team, trust one another on and off the mat, and be proud of the final product,” said cheer sponsor, Ashley Johnson. “I truly believe all was achieved this past weekend.”

The Alamo Heights squad will compete in the national championships in Orlando next month.

Several other schools in the San Antonio area also placed in the top 10 in their divisions at the state UIL spirit competition.

4A

Canyon Lake (CISD) - 6th Place

5A DII

Alamo Heights - 1st Place

Castroville Medina Valley - 5th Place

6A DI

Johnson (NEISD) - 3rd Place

6A DII

Clemens (SCUCISD) - 1st Place

Canyon (CISD) - 5th Place

New Braunfels - 7th Place