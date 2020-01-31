‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Cast iron corn bread

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – Enjoy the rodeo season with this delicious and easy corn bread recipe!

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup(s) corn flour

1/2 cup(s) coarse corn meal

1 1/2 cup(s) all purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 Tbsp baking powder

10 Tbsp butter, melted

2 cups(s) buttermilk

1/3 cup(s) honey

1 cup(s) corn, roasted and removed from cobb

2 Tsp kosher salt

Directions:

1. Preheat grill to low. Place a 12 inch cast-iron pan on the grill and allow pan to heat.

2. Combine all the ingredients into a bowl and mix just until incorporated.

3. Pour ingredients into greases skillet. Close grill and allow it to cook until a tooth picl inserted in the middle comes out clean. Approximately 12 - 18 minutes depending on the grill.

4. Corn bread can be cooked in the oven at 400°F for 19 - 22 minutes.

5. Let it cool slightly before cutting.