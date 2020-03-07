210 Trailblazers: SPR inspiring a culture of generosity

Michael Perkins, Managing Partner & CEO of Slattery,Perkins & Ramirez challenged his employees to become mindful of others in a unique way. Instead of writing a check to the employee’s favorite charity like the company did in the past, Perkins decided to hand out bundles of $1,000 to each of the company’s employees. They were then tasked with going out and spending it to make the city a better place.

When asked how the money was spent, Perkins said “We blessed kids, we blessed families, we blessed ministries, lots of non-profits-even just random acts of kindness to the homeless or to a waiter at a restaurant. Two of our gentlemen paid off school lunch debt for kids at NEISD and that was really cool. So, there was just a broad spectrum of giving that was unique to their hearts and what they felt called to do.”

