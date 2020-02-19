210 Trailblazers: Beto Altamirano developed social network for SA, named to Forbes list

SAN ANTONIO – In this week’s 210 Trailblazers, we profiled Beto Altamirano, the co-founder and CEO of San Antonio-based Cityflag, Inc.

The tech company developed the first social network for 311 services.

The Cityflag 311 app is a one-stop shop for all government information and non-emergency services.

The South Texas native told KSAT the app, which was launched in 2018, is a bridge that connects the gap between city governments and their citizens.

After graduating from the UT-Austin with a bachelor’s degree in political science that focused on innovation and government, Altamirano went to work in the White House, the U.S. Senate and the Texas House of Representatives.

“I saw an opportunity to have an impact using technology, to build something that would easily allow people to connect to their government,” said Altamirano. “As simple as opening up your cellphone, taking a photo of something, reporting that and sending that information to your city government.”

Cityflag’s first client was the City of San Antonio and the venture became a success.

Altamirano said there are currently more than 25,000 users on the application that have generated close to 50,000 city requests.

In January 2018, Altamirano was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

He is also a board member for Launch SA, which is a think tank for San Antonio small business owners, idea creators and local entrepreneurs.

