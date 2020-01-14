210 Trailblazers: What makes ‘What’s Brewing?’ a unique San Antonio experience

What’s Brewing? is more than just a typical coffee shop. The local business features freshly roasted coffee from around the world, as well as 2 rooms filled with more than 20 pinball machines.

Sami Chbeir, who helps run the shop his father started in the 80′s sat down with RJ Marquez to talk about how the business has evolved over the years.

Do you know someone with a unique San Antonio story that we could feature in the next 210 Trailbalzers? Nominate them by messaging us on Instagram.