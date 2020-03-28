‘Texas Eats’ recipe: Fermented blueberry feta dressing

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Ingredients:

SAN ANTONIO – 1/2 cup(s) fresh blueberries

1/2 cup(s) Central Market Organic Blueberry Ginger Kombucha

6 Oz crumbled feta cheese

2 meyer lemons, juiced

1/3 cup(s) fresh mint leaves, loosely packed

1 1/2 Tbsp honey

1/4 cup(s) extra virgin olive oil

1 Tsp fresh cracked pepper, plus more as needed to taste

1/4 cup(s) water

Instructions:

1. In a blender, combine everything together and blend until smooth and thick. Season to taste as needed.

2. This dressing is a great accompaniment to grilled chicken salad, or used as a dip.

Print the recipe out on heb.com here.