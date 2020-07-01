82º
Turning over a new year for the Maple Leaf: Celebrate Canada Day with this quiz

Test your knowledge with these facts, figures on our neighbors to the north

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

The United States isn’t the only country gearing up for a birthday celebration in the coming days.

Before the U.S. celebrates its birth as a nation on Thursday, Canada will do the same Monday, commemorating 157 years as a country with its annual “Canada Day.”

But how well do you know our neighbors to the north? And if you are a proud Canadian reading this, how well do you know these facts and figures about your own country?

As you plan firework celebrations and cookouts throughout the week, test your knowledge on Canada and celebrate the big 1-5-7 with this quiz.

