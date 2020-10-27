33-foot cobalt blue ‘Door of Equality’ sculpture revealed downtown

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers on Interstate 35 may notice a new, cobalt blue art installation catching their eye as they pass downtown.

The “Door of Equality (La Puerta de Igualdad)” sculpture has been installed at the San Pedro roundabout, near the San Antonio Central Library.

Officials with the city’s Department of Arts and Culture said the sculpture, made by Mexican artist Sebastian, was a gift to the City of San Antonio by Fundación Sebastian and Siempre México.

The installation will be lit from within, officials said, symbolizing “fire and energy surrounding San Antonio’s history.”

The sculpture has two twisted pillars, made to symbolize the city’s human rights history and represent the “grind” of work done by advocates. They are the same height to represent equality.

One column stands for peace, tranquility and wisdom, and the other for loyalty, strength and trust.

“Our city has a powerful history of fighting for rights that are inclusive and support everyone. Today, there’s many conversations and movements championing for thorough and considerate efforts starting right in the heart of downtown,” District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño said in a news release.

“The ‘Door of Equality (La Puerta de Igualdad)’ serves as a visual reminder of how we must continue to champion behind what is right and just.”

Sebastian, who has worked as an artist for more than 50 years, also created the “Torch of Friendship” near East Commerce and Alamo streets.