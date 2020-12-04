This Holiday Drone Light Show might be the coolest thing you’ll see this holiday season

It’s always cool to see how technology is used in new and inventive ways. A drone holiday light show seems to hit that nail on the head.

This year, Walmart is sending its Holiday Drone Light Show to cities across the country, and it’s going to be as cool as it sounds.

Nearly 1,000 Intel drones will be launched into the night’s sky to create three-dimensional, moving seasonal shapes and characters. Think snowflakes, reindeer, snowmen and presents -- all choreographed to some favorite holiday songs, including “Frosty the Snowman,” “Run Run Rudolph” and more.

“After a particularly tough year, we want to help families end the year looking up,” said William White, chief marketing officer at Walmart. “We want customers and communities to enjoy a moment of rest, peace and hope.”

Despite the fact that the drones will only be stopping through eight cities, people everywhere will be able to experience the show through a livestream Saturday at 7:40 p.m. EST through Walmart’s Facebook page, Instagram or TikTok.

@walmart Tune in Sat, Dec. 5 at 7:40 PM EST to see your favorite holiday songs come to life through the magic of drones. Watch live on TikTok! ♬ original sound - Walmart

The drones will fly through these cities between Friday and Dec. 20:

Friday : Kansas City, Kansas at Kansas Speedway

Saturday : Dallas, Texas at the Cotton Bowl

Wednesday : San Antonio, Texas at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Thursday : Doswell, Virginia at Kings Dominion

Dec. 13 : Phoenix, Arizona at Phoenix Raceway

Dec. 16 : Charlotte, North Carolina at Carowinds

Dec. 18 : Sacramento, California at Sleep Train Arena

Dec. 20: Fayetteville, Arkansas at 112 Drive-In

“From our summer movie drive-in to our fall game day and Halloween experiences, we’ve been finding ways to help families enjoy seasonal traditions in a year when they thought it might not be possible,” White said.

We can sure appreciate that.

Will you be watching?

Learn more about the drone show by clicking or tapping here.