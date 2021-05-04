Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the San Antonio Public Library

SAN ANTONIO – May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate, check out the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) system. In addition to reading guides for children and adults, the Library system will be hosting events that are free and open to the public.

Asian Pacific Heritage month @ SAPL (KSAT 2021)

Keep scrolling to see a detailed list of resources & events happening or click here to see SAPL’s Asian Pacific American Heritage (APAHM) guide.

RECOMMENDED READING

Children's Books selections for Asian Pacific American Heritage month (KSAT 2021)

EVENTS ( All require registration in advance) :

Origin and Use of Violin in Indian Classical Music

