Celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the San Antonio Public Library

SAN ANTONIO – May is Asian Pacific American Heritage month and if you’re looking for ways to celebrate, check out the San Antonio Public Library (SAPL) system. In addition to reading guides for children and adults, the Library system will be hosting events that are free and open to the public.
Keep scrolling to see a detailed list of resources & events happening or click here to see SAPL’s Asian Pacific American Heritage (APAHM) guide.
RECOMMENDED READING
- A Nation of Nations, A Great American Immigration Story by Tom Gjelten
- The China Collectors, America’s Century-long Hunt for Asian Art Treasures by Karl E. Meyer
- We Too Sing America, South Asian, Arab, Muslim, and Sikh Immigrants Shape Our Multiracial Future by Deepa Iyer
- White Devil,The True Story of the First White Asian Crime Boss by Bob Halloran
- Golden Bones, An Extraordinary Journey From Hell in Cambodia to A New Life in America by Sichan Siv
- The Train to Crystal City, FDR’s Secret Prisoner Exchange Program and America’s Only Family Internment Camp During World War II by Jan Jarboe Russell