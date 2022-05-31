Great Graduates: Olivia Eagleson, OLLU

Being a triple major is an accomplishment in itself. Olivia Eagleson earned three degrees at Our Lady of the Lake University in accounting, finance and management.

Olivia Eagleson this year earned three degrees at Our Lady of the Lake University: accounting, finance and management. She credits her time on the soccer field for her academic success.

“One of my coaches, Arthur Salazar, required us to have a specific GPA or we’d have study hours. And as much as I love studying, it’s not something I wanted to do in a community room,” Eagleson said.

Eagleson said it was leaving her hometown of El Paso, that helped her to spread her wings.

“I think if I wouldn’t have left, I would not have reached the level of success that I’ve had here,” she said.

After visiting OLLU in high school, Eagleson said she fell in love with the campus and the community, and knew it was a place she could grow.

Now, Eagleson is ready to take on the world and is grateful to have landed a job before graduation. She is currently a real estate analyst at Circle K and helps to choose locations for new stores.

After reaching her goal of graduating college, Eagleson’s new goal is to just be happy with what she’s doing in life. She also shared some advice for other teens and young adults, who are just starting their college journey.

“Just hang in there. It does get easier the more accustomed you come to midterms and finals week. You’ll get the hang of it,” Eagleson said.