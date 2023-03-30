67º

Video: Mama bear goes the extra mile to ensure cubs cross road

Keith Dunlap, Digital Content Team, Graham Media Group

This was a road crossing that was almost unbearable.

But eventually, a mama bear pulled it off to make sure her cubs made it successfully across a road in Connecticut.

This took place in 2021 and is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

The video had more than 2 million views as of Wednesday.

A mama bear was trying to get four cubs across a two-lane road in Connecticut, and what transpired will give you all the feels.

Mama bear labored to get all four across the road, but eventually succeeded.

