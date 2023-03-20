After caught in tornado, you might not believe what happened with this truck

A truck is caught in a tornado in 2022.

Disaster appeared to strike a truck that got caught up in a 2022 tornado in Texas.

But what happened next is something people might not believe unless they saw it.

The full footage can be seen in the video above, which is part of a series where we are looking back at most-watched viral videos.

As a tornado touches down, a red truck is seen lying sideways due to the high winds that are also knocking out power lines.

Remarkably, the truck is then blown back upright into normal driving position.

The driver then drives away as if nothing happened.