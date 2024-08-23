Fall is best time to plant trees. Here are the ones that will thrive in our area

SAN ANTONIO – The best time to plant trees in San Antonio is in the fall.

Meteorological fall starts on Sept. 1, while the autumn equinox begins on Sept. 21. It’s recommended to plant trees closer to the middle or end of fall when temperatures have hopefully started to cool off.

Planting in the fall instead of the spring allows your trees to establish roots throughout the winter. This gives your trees six months to absorb moisture and nutrients before facing the heat of San Antonio’s summer.

Here is a list of native trees you can plant in your yard this fall. All of these trees are heat-, drought-, and freeze-tolerant, as well as deer-resistant:

Rainbow Gardens offers a wide variety of trees. Let’s start with smaller, aesthetically pleasing options:

Mexican Buckeye: Beautiful spring blooms, but seeds can be poisonous to dogs. Grows 5 to 15 feet tall.

Texas Mountain Laurel: Early spring blooms that smell like purple Kool-Aid. Grows 3 to 30 feet tall.

Texas Redbud: A personal favorite, this medium-sized tree has beautiful spring blooms. Grows 10 to 20 feet tall.

Acacia: Features weeping branches. Avoid planting in areas with standing water.

Larger trees:

Cedar Elm: A “big boy” large tree that can grow up to 60 to 70 feet tall. Requires watering to establish. Provides ample shade.

Live Oak: A Texas favorite that can add thousands of dollars in value to your home. Grows up to 50 feet tall. Note that it can spread a fungal disease called oak wilt. For more information about how to prevent it, click here

Anacua: Commonly seen along the River Walk and Missions. Can be messy due to berries and is known for its peeling bark. Grows 30 to 40 feet tall and provides significant shade.

Here’s how you can plant them:

Find a spot that gets full sun or partial shade. All of these trees will thrive in either condition.

Ensure your chosen spot has ample room for roots and branches to grow.

Dig a hole twice as wide as your container and as deep as the container. Mix the original soil with compost.

Water deeply and often for the first two months. Using a soaker hose around the roots for 20 to 30 minutes every other day will help with growth during this period.

