Time is running out to trim your oak trees

Oak trees are one of the reasons South Texas and San Antonio are so beautiful. Oaks are one of the most common trees in the area, but unfortunately, they are susceptible to a destructive disease: oak wilt.

KSAT meteorologists go beyond the daily forecast to talk about science, weather phenomena, trivia and other fun topics. Email Address Sign Up!

We’ve seen the disease ravage parts of San Antonio before. So, to avoid losing any of your beautiful oak trees, expects say you’ll want to do perform tree maintenance by the end of January, or else wait until the summer.

Oak wilt facts

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, oak wilt is one of the most destructive tree diseases in the US

Oak wilt is an infectious disease caused by a fungus that invades and disables the water-conducting system in susceptible trees

The disease has killed more than 1 million trees over 76 Texas counties, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service

Red oaks are most susceptible, while live oaks are slightly less so, with white oaks the least at risk

How to prevent oak wilt

According to David Rodriguez, a horticulturist with Texas Agrilife, you’ll want to avoid pruning between February and June

Protect all wounds by spraying them with pruning paint or sealant

Rodriguez said you need to paint any wounds immediately after the prune has been made, no matter what time of year

It’s also important to remember that oak wilt can spread, especially if oaks have intertwined root systems

Pruning calendar for oak wilt prevention (Texas A&M Forest Service)

Where is oak wilt most common?

Oak wilt is most common in Central Texas, due to oaks being the predominate trees. The disease has affected oak trees in around 76 Texas counties, affecting almost every city in Central Texas.

Oak wilt occurrence in Texas courtesy Texas A&M Forest Service (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)