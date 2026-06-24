RBFCU launches ‘Stars, Stripes & Service’ drive to fight hunger across Texas

In recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, RBFCU will collect nonperishable food items to help combat hunger across Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union will launch Stars, Stripes & Service, a statewide food drive running July 1-24, 2026, to help families facing food insecurity across Texas.

The campaign will engage 64 RBFCU branches with a goal of collecting 25,000 pounds of nonperishable food for the North Texas Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, San Antonio Food Bank and Coastal Bend Food Bank. RBFCU will match each pound donated with a $4 contribution, up to $100,000, to support local hunger-relief work in the same regions.

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How to donate

Community members can drop off nonperishable items at participating RBFCU branches during the drive, with donations routed to food banks serving each branch’s area. Organizers estimate the 25,000-pound target equals about 391 pounds per branch.

RBFCU will close the campaign with a check presentation on July 31 at the San Antonio Food Bank to recognize the total food and funding generated by the effort.

Established in 1952, Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) is a full-service financial cooperative dedicated to improving its members’ economic well-being and quality of life. With more than $19 billion in assets, RBFCU serves over 1.1 million members through 65 branches across Texas, as well as online at rbfcu.org and via the RBFCU Mobile app.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts. Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.